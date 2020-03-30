Bangla Govt releases helpline for families of medical personnel

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has released a helpline number meant for the families of all medical personnel and other working on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. The number is 9433002391. The family members may call this number, which belongs to Soumya Halder, a senior Nabanna official.

The number finds mention in an open letter the chief minister wrote to all frontline personnel on March 30. In it she wrote about her heartfelt gratitude to all such people, thanking them for “serving the people of the state despite the risk to your lives”. It is in this context that she has gave out this number.

The letter reached all medical colleges, hospitals, coronavirus infection treatment centres, and isolation and quarantine centres of Bangla on March 31.

