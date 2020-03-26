Take care of migrant labourers from Bangla, CM urges her counterparts

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to 18 other chief ministers urging them to “shelter” and “take care of” migrant workers from her State who have been stuck because of the 21-day lockdown.

Addressing her counterparts, Mamata Banerjee has urged them to ensure that their respective governments provide “humanitarian support in this hour of crisis” to the migrant labourers from Bangla stuck in their States by giving them “basic shelter, food and medical support”.

She has also assured the chief ministers that people of their States, who are in Bangla right now, are also being taken care of by her State Government.

Mamata Banerjee decided to write this letter soon after SOS calls from the stranded caught the attention of the State Government.

“They are in groups of 50 to 100 and can be easily identified by the local administration”, says the letter, adding that the State chief secretary will be passing on the details to his counterparts in all the States so that necessary support can be provided to them at the earliest.

She wrote to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.