March 25, 2020
Didi hits the streets, distributing food to the poor, reassuring everyone
When disaster strikes, there is misery: Mamata Banerjee
করোনা নিয়ে গান বাঁধলেন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী
Mamata Banerjee writes letter to 18 CMs, requests aid for stranded Bengal workers
সোশ্যাল ডিসট্যান্সিং থেকে বাজার সচল রাখার বার্তা রাস্তায় নেমে দিলেন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী
Bangla CM writes to PM for raising FRBM limit
The number for the main State Control Room for monitoring coronavirus infection is 1070: Mamata Banerjee
শহরের সব সরকারি হাসপাতাল ঘুরে দেখলেন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী
The whole State will be under lockdown till March 31: Mamata Banerjee
অসংগঠিত ক্ষেত্রের শ্রমিকদের জন্য নতুন প্রকল্প ‘প্রচেষ্টা’
Bangla CM writes to PM urging him to stop all flights coming into West Bengal
আক্রান্ত রাজ্যের ট্রেন ঢুকছে! উষ্মা প্রকাশ মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর
“Darenge nahi, hum larenge!” assures Mamata Banerjee
Government and private health services have to fight together: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee writes poem on Corona virus crisis
Mamata Banerjee urges all to be extra cautious for the next two weeks
Bengal government sets up Rs 200-cr fund to fight Coronavirus outbreak
Be careful but do not panic: Mamata Banerjee, while providing update on Coronavirus
I will not let riots take place here till my last breath: Mamata Banerjee
Who gave the BJP the right to conduct a genocide?: Mamata Banerjee
BJP stalling Parliament to avoid discussion on Delhi genocide and healing touch that is needed
Their job is to set fire and ours, to douse them: Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool demands discussion in Parliament on the genocide in Delhi
Trinamool’s new campaign – Banglar Gorbo Mamata