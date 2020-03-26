From explaining social distancing to keeping track of markets, Bangla CM does it all

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is making sure the people are affected adversely the least by all the measures the government is taking to counter the spread of coronavirus and COVID-19.

At the press conference at Nabanna yesterday, she had demonstrated social distancing on a board while addressing a press conference. Today evening she went from place to place across Kolkata and demonstrated how social distancing is to be practiced by drawing circles on the ground six feet apart, as recommended by experts, and telling people to stand maintaining that distance. She also visited markets and spoke to both shopkeepers and customers to determine at first hand whether they were facing any difficulties because of lockdown restrictions.

She first went to Posta Bazar in the Burrabazar area – from where essential commodities and vegetables reach different corners of the city daily – and told the people involved in the trade to ensure there is no disruption in the supply.

Then she went to Janbazar in central Kolkata and spoke to the shopkeepers and their customers. There she also drew circles with chalk on the street to demonstrate to people the distance to be maintained between two people.

Leaving Janbazar, Mamata Banerjee went to Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, and there too spoke to shopkeepers and the buyers. She assured everyone there would be no dearth in the supply of essential goods. She just asked people to be careful and follow the rules.

The last stop was the ever-busy Gariahat, and there as well she spoke to the people, reassuring everyone of continuity in the supply of essential goods and the need for sticking to all the rules prescribed by the government.