Mamata Banerjee urges all to be extra cautious for the next two weeks

Today, Mamata Banerjee attended an event organised by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. There she inaugurated various government services and spoke about being cautious about the Coronavirus for the next two weeks.

Here are some of the main points she spoke about in the event:

Fund for these projects from MP-MLA local area funds

Several rumours – some misleading reports are being spread by the media. Request media to desist from this

All coming from abroad must go through test and should be in self-isolation for at least 14 days

Some professions have to go to work – doctors, conservancy, journalists, people’s representatives – for all, maintain standard precautions, keep safe distance, wash hands, avoid touch, etc

Shift/roster duties to be introduced at Nabanna – 11am instead of 10am; 4pm instead 5pm

No matter who the person is, all coming from abroad must go through tests – 95,000 people have come into Kolkata over the last one week

In this context, she added: Over the next two weeks, all of us in the city and state will have to be extra cautious

I do not like the use of office to avoid going through testing and self-declaration. This has been done, and it is very wrong and has led to panic in some sections. This is a very irresponsible act and govt will be forced to take action.

Action will also be taken against those saying gomutra will cure you of Corona virus