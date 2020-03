Sukhendu Sekhar Roy speaks on The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019

Sir, I rise to support this Bill with certain observations. I will start in English and subsequently I will switch over to Sanskrit for which I have given a notification.

Sir, there is no doubt, rather it is admitted, that Sanskrit is the mother of all languages. Many native and foreign languages find their genesis and evolution in Sanskrit. It finds its reference in the oldest of authoritative religious and other texts. But Sir, one of the endangered languages is Sanskrit.

In Kolkata, the oldest Sanskrit College has already been announced as a deemed university by the Government of West Bengal. I am happy three of such deemed universities are going to be transformed as regular universities under the Ministry of Human Resources and Development.

But Sir, I have already stated that Sanskrit is an endangered language. The Sankrit-speaking native population of India has been reduced to almost negligible as mentioned by Jairam Ramesh Ji.

As per Census report of 2011- Sir, now I would like to speak in Sanskrit – goto jonogonanusarena Bharataswya shokol janaeshu kebalam ek-o-bheem shatyadhikale ashto-satam sahasranani jonei swakiyo prathomo bhasha Sanskrito bhasha ghochito shanty.

Sanskrito bhashika kwayo- Rajasthano, Madhya Pradesho, Utkalo, Karnataka pradesham into proshanti. Ishan bharate Jammu Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Keral, Gujarat prodesheishu Sanskrito baktrano nuniya shanty.

Rajniti bhashano sammandhe abhinnambahu pattato etoshyo bidhakoshyo puno-sthapanam onyo bhshanom apekshchola Sanskrito bhashai abhardhanam apicho dharmik bhashik alposhankakhanam Sanskrito bhashi charanam iti manyate. Ekash bin bhidyako modhye okamprabodhanam bat-tate iyat lingo, jati, mat o vansha ityadi vishaya dharanam vidyajneshu kopi vedana karitavyang.

Parantu asmakam purbanu bhabang badanti iyat hiteshu sthapita Kendriya Vishwavidyalaya uparakta pravadhanani sammanita nashanki sthapana samaye supratisthita Benaras Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya kopi etadrishang khandam swikritam ashit taswino khande pratigyatang asit iet eso Vishwavidyalaya samabeshi vabishyati evam esadha kartara adhayanam anusandhanam othoba byabosayovukti te Biswabidyalayang anamishrati ita saha kopi vedana vbishyati.

Parantu iam vachanang mithyat Vishwavidyalayashya Sanskrita bivage karjarata ekam Muslim adhyapaka unnabidyatmahashaya sadasyaye cho pratarim asit. Anyeshu ekeshu prashangeshu upekhito jate saha sambandhakarta adhyapakashya prataran abhabat eken pratarena dharmanirapekshata swatantrata ityadi mulyanang haso bhabati hoto etat abashyakom ashit iyat sarbaprakara Vidhayakamadhye parikalpitani prabdhan nirkshayati tathapi esomarga durgama kachit jana badanti iam badasya Vidhayakashya proyojanang rajniti preritang asti ebam shighrayana satyam drischaye tashmin samaya parjanta etat abashyakam hasti iyat sarbakara kopi tushtikaranang bina parikalpana onusarena Sankshritashya abibardhanang parirakshanang kharoticha.

Shreeman, to conclude, I would request the government to keep in mind these verses of Adi Shankaracharya:

Makuradhanayana Joubanagarbang haroti imeshat kalosarvam

Dhanyavad, Shreeman.