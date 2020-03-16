Sukhendu Sekhar Roy raises a Point of Order regarding Supplementary List of Business

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, as per Rule 224, sub-rule ii, a notice or other paper shall be deemed to have been made available for the use of every Member if a copy of it is deposited in such a manner and in such a place as the Chairman may from time to time direct.

So, in the Supplementary List of Business, the paper has been circulated and the Notice has been embodied in the Paper. But there is no Explanatory Memorandum, although it has been stated in the paper that along with the Notice, the Explanatory Memorandum has been given. The Explanatory Memorandum has not been circulated among the Members.

Why am I raising this issue? Because when the price of crude oil has come down substantially in the oil market, the price of diesel and petrol has been enhanced in our country along with the road cess.

That is why I am raising this Point of Order. My submission, through you Sir, is that from the next time any Explanatory Memorandum should be circulated along with the Notice among all the Members.

Thank you, Sir.