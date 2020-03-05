Sukhendu Sekhar Ray’s intervention during a discussion on Coronavirus epidemic

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir after China the most severely affected country (by Coronavirus) is Iran; from there this disease has spread all over the middle-east Asia. Whether the government will consider banning the entry of passengers who have recently visited Iran and other countries in the middle-east? This is my first suggestion.

Secondly, as already mentioned by some members, hand sanitisers and masks are being sold at exorbitant prices. So, my suggestion would be that the government should consider and ensure distribution of hand sanitisers and masks through PDS all over the country, at affordable price.

Lastly, in social media, the AYUSH Ministry has reportedly suggested using homeopathic medicine. Whether that is real or not nobody knows. So, the AYUSH department should clarify this point also.

Thank you, Sir.