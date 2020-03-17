Shanta Chhetri’s Special Mention about inadequate screening of Nepal tea by customs authorities

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Thank you, Sir. My subject is Nepal tea entering India without adequate complying with Indian food safety norms.

I would like to draw your kind attention to the fact that customs officials are doing random screening of Nepal tea. The entire spectrum of analysis, as mandated under FSSAI regulation, is not being done.

Sir the finding of the Tea Board after testing these Nepal teas have revealed that they are not suitable for human consumption and therefore such teas have been destroyed by the Tea Board.

Therefore, I would urge the hon’ble minister, through you Sir, that the entire spectrum of analysis must be done by customs authority before allowing the Nepal tea to enter India.

Secondly instead of random analysis, each and every consignment, invoice lot must be analysed in our NABL accredited laboratories.

Thank you, Sir.