Md Nadimul Haque speaks on Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia due to COVID-19

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, in this time of grave global crisis, every Indian across the world is looking to us for their safety. The health of Indians in Europe is under a grave threat. Indians in many Asian countries are also in danger. We must take care, we cannot let them down.

Sir, I will give you one example. In recent weeks due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban on to and fro flights from India. They have also suspended entry for the Umrah pilgrimage. While these are proactive measures in a time of crisis, our Government must also consider the case of hundreds of Indians left stranded in that country. Many of them are being exploited by private tour operators by quoting exorbitant rates for bringing them back despite the official ban.

From West Bengal, I will give you an example. There are 40 people who traveled there and are stuck in a hotel in Jeddah for the last eleven days.

I want to make three points. The Government must immediately take stock of each and every private tour operator. The airports and airlines should inform them so that they are not stuck at airports.

