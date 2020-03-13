Md Nadimul Haque asks a Question on losses faced by e-commerce companies due to internet shutdowns

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Will the Minister of COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY be pleased to state:

(a) whether e-Commerce companies have seen economic losses due to internet shutdown in different parts of the country;

(b) whether Government has estimated the same and if so, the details thereof; and

(c) if not, whether Government plans to estimate the impact of internet shutdowns on e-Commerce companies?

FIRST SUPPLEMENTARY QUESTION

Sir, over 150 days of internet shut down in the State of Jammu & Kashmir has led to many businesses and start-ups, especially in IT and E-commerce, to shut down or leave for better opportunities. Young entrepreneurs have been discouraged from starting online businesses. Sir, my question is, when will the Government take actual steps and not totalistic measures to address this serious crisis?

SECOND SUPPLEMENTARY QUESTION

The order for internet shut down is rarely open to the public. It has been reported that only secretary-level officers can issue such orders like internet shut down, even DMs can also order, Sir.

So my question is, how has the Government allowed internet shut down to be imposed so easily, especially when the repercussions are not just on an area but across whole of India?