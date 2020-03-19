Manas Ranjan Bhunia make a special mention on medical institute at IIT, Kharagpur

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Thank you, Chairman Sir. The IIT Kharagpur has set up one beautiful medical institute. This will provide service to the people and patients in the district of Paschim Medinipur and the adjourning areas of the districts, and adjourning states Odisha, Jharkhand and other States. This is the first medical institute which will work jointly with the IIT Kharagpur.

Interestingly, the technological expertise including the engineering knowledge and the medical excellence, the bio-technological excellence, combined with engineering essence, will give the best possible medical service from this institute. This medical institute should be the nerve centre of medical academics and research in our country.

Dr Siddhartha Ghosh, an eminent medical expert and noted neurosurgeon of our country was nominated as the advisor of the institute. The Government of India should consider the name of Dr Siddhartha Ghosh, the asset of our country, to be made the medical director of this institute, to make it a complete and efficient institute.

More funding should be given for the more development of this institute in my district in Kharagpur town.