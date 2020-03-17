Manas Bhunia asks a Question on tourist flow into the country

Will the Minister of TOURISM be pleased to state:

(a) whether it is a fact that India is the best place for tourism for domestic and foreign tourists; and

(b) if so, the details of the domestic and foreign tourists who visited different tourist spots in the country during 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20?

FIRST SUPPLEMENTARY QUESTION

Thank you, Sir. India is one of the best destinations of international tourist arrival and in the domestic field it is also the most attractive place for tourism. So far, we have received in your answer, the domestic tourist arrival and international tourist arrival up to 2018. 2019 data is not prepared. India secured 22nd rank in the world in terms of ITA in 2018.

What is the present situation, after a pandemic situation created by the coronavirus, in relation to the domestic tourist arrival and international tourist arrival?

SECOND SUPPLEMENTARY QUESTION

Sir, my second supplementary. The department, in collaboration with the other allied departments, have been planning to confront the situation. I agree.

How many international tourists have been identified in collaboration with the ministry of Health and Civil Aviation, till this time – people who are affected and are carrying the virus?