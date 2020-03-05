Derek O’Brien’s intervention during a discussion on Coronavirus epidemic

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, we thank the Minister for his nine-page statement. As far as the Government of West Bengal goes, I can speak on behalf of them, we assure the Centre of all cooperation to protect the mothers and the children of our country, the brothers of our country and the sisters of our country. We must not get into a situation of panic, for example, and even think about using the public distribution system to try and get stuff out.

At this stage Sir, without at all wishing to spoil the mood of this House, I have to lay on the Table of the House today, since this is the first time I have got the chance to speak in four days – also think about the mothers, the children, the brothers and sisters of our country who died without having the Coronavirus last month. We must keep this in mind.

<Interruptions>