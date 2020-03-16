Derek O’Brien speaks on the urgent need to follow rules to stop transmission of coronavirus

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, there comes a time in the life of a nation, where we all need to rise above our party flags and the politics. I want to use the next one minute to just convey how we can prevent something like this (coronavirus pandemic).

I can only speak in Bengali or English, and I will speak in English. If this is done perhaps in the local languages across (the country), it will be much better.

It’s basically about washing our hands. I’m trying to communicate here that there are simple ways to prevent this, the important ones being

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. There are different ways to wash your hands.

Try and stay at home.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your face.

The idea is that, all of us, in whatever positions, be in small offices or big offices, have to spread the word. And today, Sir, we ourselves in Parliament need to take that example to spread the word.

Thank you, Sir.