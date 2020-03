Sudip Bandyopdhyay’s intervention about suspension of Lok Sabha members

FULL TRANSCRIPT

During the all-party meeting this morning, it was discussed that nobody should cross the floor from this side to that side, and they started clapping.

It was also decided that they should not come to this side and if they do so, they will also be suspended.

So, the question of suspension is for both the sides, not for this side only; for that side also.