Sudip Bandyopadhyay speaks on suspension of seven MPs

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, seven Members of the Indian National Congress were named yesterday by the Chair. This is not the first time such things have happened in the House. I am here since the 12th Lok Sabha. I have seen such types of incidents but within a day or two the matters had normally been settled. We must admit that we have not seen any arrogance from the Chair up till now. He has always shown patience towards the MPs and the beginning was very good. I apprehend whether the Government is creating pressure upon the hon. Speaker.

I would say from the opposition bench that we are all friendly with each other, whether it is this side or that side. We are all colleagues. So, I would request the hon. Speaker to withdraw the suspension. He has every authority. He is the custodian of the House. If he wishes to do so, he can do it. Suspension for the whole Session is a very harsh decision. I would rather say that it is a very unwanted decision. So, my humble submission would be that this suspension should be withdrawn and allow them to attend the Session from tomorrow.