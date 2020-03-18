Sudip Bandyopadhyay asks a Question on status of Deocha-Pachami coal block

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, coal is also known as black diamond. It is an important natural resource. In West Bengal we have enough coal mines and coal reserves. Coal has become one of the most important necessities to produce steel in plants as well as to generate power.

We have one of the largest coal blocks in the world — Deocha-Pachami, about which we met the Honourable Minister and he assured us that this coal block is going to be operationalised soon, and that all necessary steps have been taken. It was more than an assurance on the floor of the House.

I am only interested to know what is the current status of this great coal block, which can be of benefit to the Centre as well.