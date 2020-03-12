Saugata Roy opposes introduction of The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, under Rule 72 (1) of the Rules of Procedure, I oppose the introduction of The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.

Sir, we have been complaining for a long time in this House that this Government seems determined to pave the way for the privatisation of all Government assets. Earlier we had seen airports being handed over to private parties. We know how private ports are operating in Gujarat, including the Mundra Port operated by Adani.

Now, suddenly the Kolkata Port has been brought into the picture, a port which is 150 years old and whose 150th anniversary celebration the Prime Minister himself had gone to inaugurate. Now they have constituted the Board of Trustees in such a way that four people representing industries have been brought in and they will enable the Board to use its property assets and funds in such a manner <Chair intervenes> that there will be conflict of interest. Aap businessman ko yeh Board mein le aya, the idea being to lease out the ports <Chair intervenes> Already dry docks are being given over to private parties.