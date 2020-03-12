Saugata Roy makes Zero Hour mention on steps taken by the Government to combat coronavirus infection

FULL TRANSCRIPT

I appreciate the steps taken so far by the Government of India’s Health Ministry and External Affairs Ministry. From today’s headline, I have come to know that India has quarantined itself which means that no due visas will be allowed except for the United Nations and other designated officials. The Government had earlier taken steps to send a plane to Wuhan in China and had brought back from Iran 58 Indians; 83 people have arrived in Delhi from Italy and our medical team is being sent to Italy.

Now, seven countries have been designated for special treatment. All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany shall be quarantined.

We have information about China, Iran and Italy. Therefore, my simple question to the Honourable Minister is, what is the position regarding the Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany? How many Indians are there, whether they are wanting to come back and what are the steps the Government is taking with regard to them?

Thank you.