Saugata Roy asks supplementary questions on granting permanent commission to women

FULL TRANSCRIPT

First Supplementary

Sir, the Minister’s reply is very sketchy. Even after the Supreme Court judgement, the Minister has not given a detailed reply. I would like to know from the Honourable Minister whether he agrees with the view of his party’s MP, that the Army’s argument that there will be inefficiency at command levels, is the highest form of hypocrisy. Also, whether the battle was against the misogynistic mindset of the bureaucracy and it has been tackled well.

I am asking the Honourable Minister whether he is taking any steps regarding the attitude of the military and the misogynistic attitude of the bureaucracy, as alleged by a ruling party MP.

Second Supplementary

Sir, the House is not in order over the suspension of seven members of the Congress. I hope that you will sort out the problem and let me ask a question.

Sir question yeh hain, ki abhi bhi mahilaon ko permanent commission bahut kam hain. Army me kebal 65 hain, Navy mein 9 hain, Air Force mein 382 hain. Toh kitne din mein yeh sankhya badaya jaiga? Tab tak hamare desh gender parity mein doosre deshon se bahut peeche rahega. Toh kab hum gender parity dur karenge, yeh agar Mantri Ji bole, aur yeh suspension utha le to accha rahega.