Saugata Roy asks a question on passenger amenities in airports

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, the question was regarding the measures taken by the Government to improve the passenger amenities in airports across the country during the last three years.

At our own airport in Kolkata (NSCBI Airport), of which I am the chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee, I find the queues growing longer and longer. I spoke to the airport director; he had no power in the matter because the security check is done by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is under the control of the Home Ministry. He also told me that he had no control over security because that is under the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which is also under the Home Ministry. The Airport Authority is not being able to give relief to the passengers, who, like in Chennai, have to wait 45 minutes for security clearance.

Sir, I would like to, through you, ask the Honourable Minister, whether he will have a meeting with the Honourable Home Minister, so that the problems between the Airport Authority (Ministry of Civil Aviation), the CISF and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security can be sorted out.

The airport director also tells me that he does not have the capacity to issue a single pass without the approval of the CISF. Toh aap kyun nahi baithte unke saath baat karne ke liye, passenger ko relief dene ke liye?