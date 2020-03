Saugata Ray raises a point during discussion on MTP (amendment) Bill

Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar speaking on behalf of our party mentioned that instead of 24 weeks, the period should be 22 weeks. Her logic was that a 22-week fetus as it is has movement and if you take it out, you find it to be a living being. So would the minister consider reducing this 24 weeks to 22 weeks in the honour of life as such?