Saugata Roy demands urgent fiscal stimulus from the Centre

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, today I have a proposal to the government. Share trading in this country should be stopped because there is a bloodbath in the bourses, in the share market. The Sensex has closed below 30,000 for the first time in nearly three years. A total of Rs 44.5 lakh crore of investor wealth has been wiped out in a month.

There was some hope that there would be a fiscal stimulus from the government but yesterday in the Prime Minister’s speech he did not speak of a fiscal stimulus or creation of a fund, like Donald Trump has created a $1 trillion fund for meeting the COVID challenge.

Sir, the banks are particularly falling and all the banks HDFC, ICICI have fallen. Even IRL, TCS…

<interruptions>