Pratima Mondal speaks on the urgent need for a forest policy

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Thank you, Sir, for allowing me to speak.

Sir, India’s forests are currently governed by The National Forest Policy of 1988, an update to which is the need of the hour. Key policies regarding forests and forest management are either missing, delayed or left open-ended as of date.

For example, at present there is no clear definition of forest, that is accepted nationally and states are left to determine their definition of forest. There exists no clear rule regarding protection of untouched forest. This is the reason why numerous flocks of forest area are lost.

Several government reports over the past years have pushed for the involvement of the private sector in managing the forest. This is a huge threat to the tribal population. Even though the forest coverage area has increased since 2017, the same have decreased when seen in the context of preservation of tribal-inhabited areas.

Thus, I request the minister to come up with a forest policy, which will protect both the environment and people depending on forest produce, as soon as possible.

<interruptions>