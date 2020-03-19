Pratima Mondal speaks on The Institute of Teaching and Research of Ayurveda Bill, 2020

Sir, I rise to speak on The Institute of Teaching and Research of Ayurveda Bill, 2020. Ayurveda is the world’s most ancient system of natural health care and enjoyed unquestioned patronage in the past. The world today recognises Ayurveda as the science of health care. While allopathic medicine tends to focus on the management of disease, Ayurveda provides us with the knowledge of how to prevent the disease and how to eliminate its root cause if it does occur.

The Institute of Teaching and Research of Ayurveda Bill seeks to confer the status of an institution of natural importance to a cluster of Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat, Ayurveda University campus in Jamnagar. The three institutes which would be clubbed are ; The Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Jamnagar, Shri Shree Gulabkunverba Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Jamnagar and The Indian Institute of Ayurvedic Paramedical Science Jamnagar.

Sir, once again it will be established in the favoured state of the ruling party that is Gujarat. Sir there are so many Ayurvedic institutions across the country specially the JB Roy State Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal, is one of the most prestigious institutions in the country. Beside the Universities, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Banaras and famous Kotakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in Kerala, it has branches across the country.

Sir, I would like to know from the hon’ble minister, through you, what is the reason behind such arbitrary selection of institutes for granting INA? What parameters were taken into account for granting of institutions? Sir, the institute which secures first rank in the field of Ayurvedic studies has been ignored as well.

The aim of the proposed Bill is to empower the institute into becoming the most important centre in its field. So, why are such steps being taken, especially in the state of Gujarat, and not other places where better institutes of Ayurveda exist?

Now I’m coming to the other features of the Bill. Firstly, Section 5 Clause D of the Bill states that the privilege to be enjoyed by the employees of the institute will remain unchanged. The government must see to it that in case any difference exists among the three institutions, they must be done away with and there must be a parity of privileges in the proposed institutions.

Secondly, Section 3 Clause 1k states that there will be three members of Parliament, who shall be elected among the House of People. I would like to request the hon’ble minister, through you Sir, the Government must make sure that one should compensarily from the Opposition parties.

Thirdly, Sir, Section 1 states that the term of office of the elected or nominated member will be of five years. But it is not clear whether he or she shall be eligible for reelection or not. Sir, I would request the Minister that it must be mentioned in the Bill in order to prevent any such confusion in the future.

Fourthly, Sir, Section 8 Clause 1 of the Bill states that there being the president of the Institute, who will be nominated by the Central Government from amongst the members of the Institute.

Sir instead of the nomination of the president, provisions must be made for their election by the members of the institute. This will enhance and promote democratic ideals within the institute. More so, because he or she will lead the executive wing of the institution and so, it must be an elected post, not a nominated one.

Sir, fifthly, Section 15 talks about the financial matters of the proposed institution but there is no mention of regulation of fees that can be charged by the same. It is evident that medical education in India is very expensive and unaffordable for a large section of people. That deprives eligible candidates from becoming a part of the field. Thus keeping it in mind, the government must formulate a policy to regulate the fee structure of medical education, not only these Ayurvedic institutions, but all other medical colleges, which charge exorbitant fees.

Again, Section 25, reflects the overpowering and controlling nature of the present government, that is the ruling party. In case of any difference, the decision of the central government will be the final. The governing body and the institute is being empowered with people holding high posts and great knowledge, who would always seek out for the development of institutions. The government must keep this in mind that instead of stating that their decision will be final. Just like the ruling party does not give heed to the amendments proposed by the Opposition parties, similarly they would not give importance to the institution.

All the Members of the House are the representatives of the people of India, we might be from an Opposition party, but form a part of the legislative process. We have the right to contribute to law making, which we are not being allowed to exercise the way it should be.

The House has become a debating ground and the final say is of the ruling party and it is arbitrarily taken for granted that Opposition has got nothing to contribute. I would like to contribute by saying in order to give Ayurveda the status it deserves, intensively documents of the current Ayurvedic treatments in different regions of the country and their standardisation are more important than the standardisation of drugs.

The former would contribute to the consolidation of Ayurvedic clinical experiences and improvement of expertise of the Ayurvedic professionals; the latter would help the pharmaceutical field more. This must be mentioned in the Bill in order to ensure such a process is followed strictly.

I would like to request the Hon’ble minister to look into the grave matter of fake medicines being sold under the names of Patanjali, and other brands endorsing Ayurveda. Serious steps must be taken against such industries which are playing the health of people.

Sir, even these days there are numerous herbs and plants that are used by the tribal population of India which are not known to us. The government must take up a national expedition to find out these herbs that can play in curing severe diseases, given the current scenario of novel coronavirus causing threat to the entire globe.

India has 8 per cent of biodiversity and is capable of finding beneficial herbs. Finally I would like to bring to the notice of the House that the two valuable and important forms of literature of Ayurveda are.

Chiranjib Banousadhi by Shivkali Bhattacharya, and

A famous film named Arogyaniketan by Tarashankar Bandyopadhyay.

Both are a great source on Ayurvedic discipline.

I would urge the members to read the book and watch the movie to realise their value and importance. I would also like to request the hon’ble minister that the books, namely, Dhanwantary Charak Susruta and Chiranjib Banousadhi by Shivkali Bhattacharya, must be translated in all the languages of the country, in order to make Ayurveda more developed.

With this Sir, I support the Bill on behalf of my party, and hope the hon’ble minister will consider the points I have raised here.

Thank you.