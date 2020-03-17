Pratima Mondal speaks about unregulated online sale of medicines

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, thank you for allowing me to speak during Zero Hour.

Sir, online pharmacies in India are operating without a drug license as there are no rules for the same, for the sector. Delhi High Court, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by Zaheer Ahmed in December 2018 had ordered a ban on sale of illegal or unlicensed stock of medicines till the Government brought rules to regulate e-pharmacies.

But this verdict is being disobeyed; e-pharmacies are prospering even more. They are providing easier methods to get hold of medicines which might be lethal. This unregulated online sale of medicine is in contravention of the provision of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the other allied laws and moreover, this poses huge risk to the society.

I sincerely request the minister to look into the matter and ban this sale immediately till a regulation is brought about.

Thank you, Sir.