Pratima Mondal demands a new railway line from Joynagar to Moipith in West Bengal

I would like to take the opportunity to bring to the notice of the Hon’ble Railways Minister that there is a long pending demand for construction of new railway line from Joynagar to Moipith via Jamtala. It is further to be noted that I raised the issue in the Parliament during Zero our, Rule under 377 and during railway budget discussion during the last five years.

Lakhs of people of the said area are being deprived of availing railway facility even after 73 years of our Independence. The said area belongs to my parliamentary constituency and I shall be grateful if the Hon’ble Railway Minister takes the effective steps in this regard.