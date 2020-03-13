Pratima Mondal asks a Question about India’s slipping position in various development indices

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, according to NITI Aayog SDG Index 2019, more Indians have fallen into poverty, hunger and income inequality in the past two years and India secured the 102nd position in Global Hunger Index.

In this regard, I would like to know from the Hon’ble Minister, through you Sir, what steps have the government taken to re-evaluate and restructure ongoing schemes, as they do not seem very productive?

If not, then how can the government assure that all targets and goals will be achieved? Thank you Sir.