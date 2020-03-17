Kalyan Banerjee speaks on The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I want to point out, through you, a very sensitive thing happening all over the country. The breeding ground of corruption now is the Debt Recovery Tribunal and National Company Law Tribunal.

Sir, through you, I will request the hon’ble minister, to please appoint a Vigilance Department everywhere. Too much corruption is going on. Judges’ representatives are coming only one day before to the clients for negotiation. This is too much. Corruption is going on.