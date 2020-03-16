Kalyan Banerjee asks a question on employment

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, one of the basic aspects of the concept of employment is the relationship between employee and employer. You are talking about different schemes, where there is no relationship between employees and employers.

Unless employees are appointed on a permanent basis you can’t say that a contractual employee is an employee at all. Contractual employees come and contractual employees go. It has been already pointed out how much reduction is there.

Through you Sir, I want to put a very short question to the hon’ble minister. Please tell us, in view of the concept of employee and employer relationship, how many employments are going to be created within one year, in this country, by the Central Government?