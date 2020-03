Can gaumutra cure coronavirus? Satabdi Roy asks Centre to dispel rumours

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I want to raise a point. Apart from homeopathy, allopathy and Ayurveda, you are attaching medical importance to even gaumutra.

I have talked to many ministers. They are convinced that it contains many ingredients which can cure cancer, coronavirus, and other ailments.

I want you to furnish proof that this is true. If not, declare that this is a false claim. Do not confuse the people.