Asit Kumar Mal speaks about proposed shifting of Regional Training Centre from Bolpur to Kolkata

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Honourable Chairperson Sir, I would like to raise, through you, an important issue. I’d like to draw the kind attention of the Honourable Prime Minister.

Sir, there is a Regional Training Centre under NABARD (operating from 1984) in Bolpur, in the district of Birbhum, West Bengal. NABARD had bought a bigger (plot of) land to build it’s permanent office. But recently, they said that the training centre-cum-office is being shifted to Kolkata.

Sir, banking staff from rural areas come to Bolpur for training. Also, a large number of self-help group members, mostly women, come to Bolpur for their training, from remote villages.

These people, along with the training centre staff, will face a huge problem as a result of this decision (to shift the training centre to Kolkata).

Bolpur is a renowned and prestigious place as that is where Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore had set up the Visva-Bharati University, whose chancellor is the Honourable Prime Minister himself.

Therefore, Sir, I fervently pray to the Honourable Prime Minister to nullify the decision of shifting the centre. I hope he will be kind enough to consider my prayer at his earliest convenience.

Thank you, Sir.