Asit Kumar Mal demands that PM address the Parliament about coronavirus pandemic

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Honorable Speaker Sir, I would like to raise an important and serious issue. The coronavirus pandemic has broken out all over the country.

<intervention from Chair>

More than 9,000 people are under observation. 3 people have already died. The people all over the country are suffering from extreme panic. More and more isolation and quarantine (centres) are needed to facilitate the sufferers.

Sir, I would like to demand that the Hon’ble Prime Minister make a statement in this matter.

Thank you, Sir.