Lok Sabha

March 19, 2020

Asit Kumar Mal demands that PM address the Parliament about coronavirus pandemic

Asit Kumar Mal demands that PM address the Parliament about coronavirus pandemic

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Honorable Speaker Sir, I would like to raise an important and serious issue. The coronavirus pandemic has broken out all over the country.

<intervention from Chair>

More than 9,000 people are under observation. 3 people have already died. The people all over the country are suffering from extreme panic. More and more isolation and quarantine (centres) are needed to facilitate the sufferers.

Sir, I would like to demand that the Hon’ble Prime Minister make a statement in this matter.

Thank you, Sir.

 