WBiFMS app makes payments to State Govt hassle-free

The Bangla Government’s Finance Department has brought out an app, WBiFMS (West Bengal Integrated Financial Management System) for making various tax and non-tax payments to different departments, directorates, regional and field offices, and treasuries of the State Government.

This single-window system introduces the Government Receipt Portal System (GRIPS) to the general citizens of the State. The app, available for both Android and Apple phones, will help tax-payers, pensioners, traders, entrepreneurs and companies.

The modes of payments that are available on the app include internet banking, credit card, debit card, wallet and BHIM UPI. No charges are applicable for any mode of payment.

Payments through the app can be made both with and without user registration. However, for non-registered users of GRiPS, the facilities to view transaction history and to re-pay shall not be available.

Source: Millennium Post