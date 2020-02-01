Trinamool Mahila Congress to take out rally against sagging economy

Trinamool Mahila Congress will take out a rally on International Women’s Day on March 8, to protest against the sagging economy of the country. The rally will start from Shraddhananda Park and end at Esplanade.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, president of Trinamool Mahila Congress, said that the workers who will take part in the rally will be holding placards made in the shape of rice cooking pots. Women Trinamool leaders including Shashi Panja, Mala Saha, Smita Bakshi and Siuli Saha were present at the press conference.

It may be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee has been leading protests against CAA and NRC across the State, for more than a month. Trinamool Mahila Congress leaders also took part in the rallies as well and had organised a dharna at Esplanade last week.