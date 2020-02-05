Mamata Banerjee’s book on CAA released at Kolkata Book Fair

Bangla Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s book Nagarikatta Aatanko (Fear of Citizenship) was released by noted essayist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri at 44th Kolkata International Book Fair in Central Park on February 4.

On January 28, 13 books penned by Mamata Banerjee were released at the book fair. The total number of books written by her is 102.

It might be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee has been constantly campaigning against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). She has taken part in a number of rallies in Kolkata as well as other districts to protest against the same.