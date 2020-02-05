Trinamool’s booth workers are its true assets: Didi

Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee today addressed a workers’ convention at Krishnanagar Government College. Trinamool’s booth workers are its true assets, she said, adding that it was to honour workers that Trinamool Congress was formed in 1998.

According to her, “Mothers and sisters in our party are our real assets. Before elections, every party talks about 33 per cent reservation for women MPs. However, Trinamool Congress is the only party to have 41 per cent women MPs even without mandatory reservation. Therefore Trinamool does what it says it will”.

She further said, “My biggest inspiration are students and the youth. People of every community are beside the Trinamool today. Our duty is to take everyone together on our journey”.

The chairperson said that she has written down about her life’s struggles in 102 books. “I am the only person who has written down everything that has happened since that momentous day in 1993. I have also written about the current political situation. I have written a total of 102 books. Besides Bengali, I write books in Hindi, English, Nepali, Ol-Chiki and Urdu every year”.

She also said that the Bangla Government always tries to ensure that its people do not fall in danger.