KMC to sanction plans for new buildings within a month

As a boost to the real estate market, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will begin the sanctioning of building plans within a month of submitting applications. The process will begin from March 1 on a pilot basis and officially, from April 1. Applications for mutation would also be dealt with in a swift manner.

Till now, licensed building surveyors (LBS) and architects had to visit the offices of various departments and often keep waiting for long periods to get all types of building-related plans sanctioned. The process took an average of 330 days. Now that will become 30 or less.

Not just this, there is another reason for LBSs and architects to smile. Applications for building plans, occupancy and completion certificates can now be submitted online, that too through a common online form. This single-window digital route and other new rules would bring down the number of steps for getting a building sanction plan from 23 to nine.

The civic body would do all the work of getting the relevant sanctions from the departments of the State Government and the KMC in one place and issuing the certificates once the work is done. And if any permission is withheld by a particular department, it would have to inform the KMC within seven days, after which the latter’s engineers would go for an inspection

Source: Bartaman