Health Dept calls for isolation ward in 4 district hospitals

In the wake of growing fears about the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) among the people, the State Health Department has ordered four medical college hospitals in south Bengal to open an isolation ward each – SSKM Hospital, School of Tropical Medicine, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (all in Kolkata) and College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati, North 24 Parganas.

Isolation wards have already been opened at the Beliaghata Infectious Diseases (ID) Hospital in Kolkata and the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

The Health Department has, however, confirmed that no case of coronavirus has been reported in the State so far. Adequate arrangements are being made to meet any untoward situation.

A high-level meeting was conducted at the Swasthya Bhawan on February 1, to discuss a range of issues pertaining to precautionary measures.