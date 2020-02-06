‘Jago Bangla’ emerges as most visited stall at Kolkata Book Fair

Jago Bangla has emerged as the most-visited stall at the 44th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair, with more than 25,000 people visiting the stall every day. The rush starts in the evening. The Jago Bangla stall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 28.

The stall, having the theme ‘No CAA, No NRC, No NPR’, consists of an idol of Goddess Saraswati and stage for conducting cultural programmes with a seating arrangement for the visitors.

It might be mentioned that thirteen books written by Chief Minister Banerjee—six in Bengali, six in English and one in Urdu — were released on the inauguration day.

Of these, the most talked about and preferred among the book lovers is Why We Are Saying No CAA No NRC No NPR. With 13 of her books unveiled at the Kolkata International Book Fair – that began on Tuesday – the number of her publications has now gone up to 101.