Despite the vote-winning machinery at its disposal, the BJP lost: Didi

Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee today addressed a party workers’ meeting in Bankura. She appealed to leaders at all levels to work tirelessly for the people.

She said that the CPI(M) had given up its votes to the BJP during the Lok Sabha election, thinking the latter would help it capture seats. But that did not happen as the people chose the Trinamool.

The same ‘harmads’ who had worked for the CPI(M) once were now working for the BJP. They are spreading terror across localities.

Once people were scared of the Maoists, now the harmads are scaring people. Due to Maoist terrorists, people in places like Raipur, Sankrail, Khadra, Mukutmanipur, Sonamukhi, Bishnupur, Onda and other places were once scared to go out of their homes. The situation has changed a lot for the better now.

Our government has ensured food for all. Rice is supplied at Rs 2 per kg. A lot of development has taken place in Jangalmahal, of which the district of Bankura is a part.

Many of you had voted for the BJP during the Lok Sabha election, and what did the BJP give in return? CAA, NRC and NPR, which are meant to take away the rights of the people. To prove your citizenship, you have to prove your grandparents’ citizenship. What kind of law is this?

We, on the other hand, work for the people. Our workers work tirelessly on the ground, involve themselves in people-to-people contact programmes. I respect those booth-level programmes who work in this way. Remember, though, that I also keep track of those workers who work only for their own interests. I always try to ensure that people get good service.

Through ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ I have been able to solve 70 to 80 per cent of the people’s problems.

The BJP has lost Delhi despite all the machinery at its disposal, assisted by hose pipes of money and investigative agencies. Despite everything, the BJP has lost. This is not the first time though – they also lost in Jharkhand and Maharashtra earlier.

The BJP’s policies are harming people. The economy is in a mess. Factories are closed. Air India, BSNL, Burn Standard are being privatised. Private investment is also being introduced in the Railways. On the other hand, the Centre has not given us anything in the Budget. They owe us over Rs 1 lakh crore.