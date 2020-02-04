I don’t belong to the group which spreads hatred among people: Mamata Banerjee

Bangla Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today slammed BJP leaders for allegedly branding anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters as “anti-nationals”, and said the recent firings outside Jamia Millia University and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi were attempts to terrorise the peaceful people.

Didi said unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who “calls himself a “chowkidaar” (watchman) only during polls”, she takes care of people and attends to their problems round the year.

“I don’t belong to a group that spreads hatred among masses. It is due to instigation by the BJP leaders, incidents of firing took place outside Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia. These are attempts to terrorize the masses,” she said, while addressing a rally at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas.

Extending her support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters, Didi said some parties are trying to “spread misinformation” on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

“CAA won’t grant you citizenship, it will turn you into a foreigner,” she added. She also said that the BJP was misleading people on the issue of refugees. She maintained that she was the first to raise her voice in favour of refugees. As the MP of Jadavpur, she had fought for their land rights.

She also highlighted the NRC process in Assam, in which names of 12 lakh Bengali Hindus were not included.