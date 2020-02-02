Traffic police force for every district

The State Government has decided to set up a traffic police force in every district of Bangla. This would help in making the ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ project, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, more successful. Though there are traffic directorates in the districts, the number of personnel is inadequate.

In the first phase, 2,577 people would be recruited across seven categories: 1,700 constables, 177 police drivers, 440 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), 170 sub-inspectors (SI), 75 inspectors of police (IP), 12 deputy superintendents of police (DSP) and three assistant superintendents of police (ASP).

The ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ project has achieved enormous success. Accidents and fatalities have been decreasing year after year. With these new measures, the success would spread evenly across the State.