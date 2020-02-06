Bulbul relief: State gives Rs 550 cr aid to 20 lakh farmers

The Bangla Government is trying its best to help everyone affected by the Cyclone Bulbul, using its limited resources. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given strict instructions to officials – both at the State and district levels – to ensure that no stones are left unturned to help the people, for whom it will take a long time to overcome the distress that has befallen in their lives.

People were affected in six districts – South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur – by the cyclone that hit ground last November. Most of the affected have been farmers. Until now, Rs 550 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of 20 lakh farmers. The process of giving financial aid is continuing.

Besides financial aid, the State Government had also handed over kits comprising of essential food items, kerosene lamps, blankets, etc. to the affected people in the aftermath of the destruction caused by the cyclone. Special camps, numbering 124, were also opened for the people in the six districts, which ran till January 22.

This Rs 550 crore must be placed in contrast to what the Central Government has offered as relief – which is nothing until now despite the State Government’s placing a demand for Rs 1,243 crore to cover the damages.

Source: Bartaman