BJP spreading canards on NRC: Didi

Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee today addressed a workers’ convention at Krishnanagar Government College. She challenged the BJP to try to teach her Hindutva. Before asking others for certificates, the BJP leaders should show their certificates”.

According to her, “The BJP changes its views whenever it suits them. A few days back its leaders were saying that one may one may not need one’s parents’ birth certificates to be included in the NRC. It’s clear they will try to throw you out if they get the slightest opportunity”.

“I am fighting from the very first day against CA and will continue to do so. Initially I too had thought that NRC and NPR was all about census, and so I had agreed. But now I see that six clauses have been inserted. You have to show proof of residence. You have to show documents, failing which you will not be counted as an Indian citizen”.

She further said, “The BJP said yesterday in Parliament that there are no plans for NRC. On November 26, 2014, the same party had said that NPR is the first step towards implementation of NRC. then why should we allow NPR? We’ll never allow it”.

She poured out her anger at the dirty incidents that took place at the Shaheen Bagh protest site and at Jamia Millia Islamia. “In Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, police are firing at crowds. Ministers are asking people to fire bullets. How can holders of constitutional posts say such things? This is my challenge to them”.

According to Mamata Banerjee, “The HIndu religion is all-welcoming and large-hearted. Ramakrishna had spoken of ‘Sarva Dharma Sammelan’ (‘unity of all religions’). Should we not listen to the teachings of people like Swami Vivekananda, Sri Ramakrishna, Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb ambedkar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, or to the leaders of the BJP going around with bagfuls of money?”

“The BJP’s work is to spread fake news. It is a ‘feku party’, a party of rioters”, she said.