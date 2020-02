Trinamool forms human chain in 341 blocks of Bangla to protest against CAA and NRC

Trinamool Congress workers formed human chains across the state on Wednesday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In all the 341 blocks, party leaders and workers took part in the human chain.

Trinamool Chairperson Mamata Banerjee had instructed functionaries and the rank and file of Trinamool to form human chains.