Sukhendu Sekhar Ray makes an appeal for bringing back Indian crew stranded in Japan

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, this is for an humanitarian cause. Sir, 160 Indian crew members, including Binay Kumar Sarkar – a resident of Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal – have sent an SOS from a private cruise liner ‘Diamond Princess’, which was quarantined in Yokohama port in Japan as 62 crew passengers have been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

These Indian crew are required to be shifted from the ship immediately to an isolated place, so that they can avoid getting infected with the virus if they are tested negatively, after proper medical examination. Arrangement should be made for their return to India.

I appeal to the Government, through you Sir, on humanitarian grounds, to avoid any loss of lives.