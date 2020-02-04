Rajya Sabha

February 4, 2020

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray lays reports of the Public Accounts Committee in Rajya Sabha

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I rise to lay  a copy each (in English and Hindi) of the following Reports of the Public Accounts Committee:– 

(i) Fourth Report on “Excesses Over Voted Grants and Charged Appropriations (2016-17)”; 

(ii) Fifth Report on “Implementation of Recommendations of Public Accounts Committee by Ministries of Finance, Defence and Women and Child Development”; 

(iii) Sixth Report on action taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in Eighty-eighth Report of Public Accounts Committee (Sixteenth Lok Sabha) on “Excesses Over Voted Grants and Charged Appropriations (2015-16)”; 

(iv) Seventh Report on action taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in Ninetieth Report of Public Accounts Committee (Fifteenth Lok Sabha) on “Activities of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board”; and 

(v) Eighth Report on action taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in One Hundred and Ninth Report of Public Accounts Committee (Sixteenth Lok Sabha) on “Accounting of Projects in Indian Railways”.