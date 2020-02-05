Sukhendu Sekhar Ray asks a Question on unused land with PSUs

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, the government has reportedly decided to disinvest or strategically sell its stakes in 28 public sector undertakings.

My pointed question is whether the huge areas of lands, which were transferred in lease by various State Governments, to these PSUs, shall be returned to them or not, in as much as, after the disinvestment or strategic sale? Because, the very objective for which the lands were transferred to the PSUs by the State Governments, will cease to exist.